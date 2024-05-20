Charity searches for volunteers to help victims of crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity searches for volunteers to help victims of crime

By Press Association
Victim Support Scotland provides a range of bespoke, personal support to individuals and families dealing with the impact of crime (Jane Barlow/PA)
A charity is appealing for volunteers to help continue its work supporting victims and witnesses of crime in Scotland.

Victim Support Scotland provides a range of bespoke, personal support to individuals and families dealing with the impact of crime.

This may be by providing advice during court visits to help demystify the process, pointing people towards specialist or professional support services or just being there to listen.

VSS has launched a recruitment drive to find 200 new volunteers who can commit to helping for a few hours a week.

Chief executive Kate Wallace said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our organisation and we need more of them across Scotland to ensure we can continue to deliver vital services to the people who need it most.

“Our dedicated teams provide a broad range of support to help people affected by crime take control and move forward with their lives.

“Our work helps ease concerns and anxieties, and offers comfort and hope to people in our own communities. Without volunteers, these services wouldn’t be possible.”

VSS asks that all volunteers provide a minimum amount of time over the course of a year and has recently developed a new more flexible way of volunteering.

Ms Wallace said: “Our new four-hours per week initiative opens up even more options for full-time workers, students and stay-at-home parents to make volunteering with VSS work around their lives.

“We hope this will allow more people to spend a small amount of time helping others and making a real difference in people’s lives.”

Jane Lynn
Jane Lynn enjoys volunteering for VSS (Stewart Attwood/PA)

Once enrolled, VSS volunteers receive comprehensive hands-on training and day-to-day support to ensure they have the skills and resources to provide the support needed.

Jane Lynn, a former lawyer who volunteers in Edinburgh, said her role with VSS allowed her to maintain her connection to law when she was unable to return to work after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

She said: “VSS was the perfect way I could maintain my link to law but on a completely different footing.

“I really missed being in the workplace but with VSS I was able to build my social network and connect with people in a different environment while challenging myself and building my confidence.

“It’s wonderful that VSS support not only goes outwards to service users but inwards to employees and volunteers too.

“I’m really enjoying being able to give back to the community – there’s really no downside to giving up a few hours of your week. It’s made a big difference to me and the way I feel about myself and the contribution I feel I’m making to society.”

VSS has dedicated facilities such as a remote court suite which offers victims and witnesses the opportunity to participate in trials away from the courtroom.

Anyone wishing to find out more can do so at

Do you have what it takes to help people cope with the effects of crime?