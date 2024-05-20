Police hunt two men over fatal stabbing in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police hunt two men over fatal stabbing in Glasgow

By Press Association
Police are investigating (PA)
Police are investigating (PA)

Police are searching for two men following the fatal stabbing of a man in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said 27-year-old Brian Gough, from Springburn, Glasgow, was attacked in Saracen Street, Possil, on Saturday at around 5pm.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family and friends at this very difficult time, and we will continue to support them as our inquiries continue.

“Following a post-mortem examination, Brian’s death is being treated as murder and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are still keen to trace two men. The first man is described as white, in his 30s, wearing a light blue top and black shorts. The second man is white, also in his 30s and wearing a white top with black shorts and black trainers.”

The force is urging any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2986 of 18 May 2024.

A website has also been set up to allow people to anonymously send information directly to the Major Investigation Team via

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S07-PO1

.