Boy missing for a week found By Press Association May 21 2024, 8:11 am May 21 2024, 8:11 am Share Boy missing for a week found Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6476223/boy-missing-for-a-week-found/ Copy Link Police had appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA) A 15-year-old boy who went missing more than a week ago has been found safe and well. Brandon Hodgson had last been seen in the Howden area of Livingston, West Lothian, at about 9pm on Monday May 13. Police said on Tuesday May 21 that he has been traced safe and well. They thanked everyone who shared and responded to the appeal for information.