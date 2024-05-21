Man, 36, arrested following death of 78-year-old woman

A man has been arrested following the death of a 78-year-old woman.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of Edinburgh at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with death.

In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing.

They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.