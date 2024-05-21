Man, 36, arrested following death of 78-year-old woman By Press Association May 21 2024, 3:48 pm May 21 2024, 3:48 pm Share Man, 36, arrested following death of 78-year-old woman Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6477033/man-36-arrested-following-death-of-78-year-old-woman/ Copy Link A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 78-year-old woman (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has been arrested following the death of a 78-year-old woman. Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of Edinburgh at about 8.25am on Tuesday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with death. A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 78-year-old woman in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 21 May, 2024.Full post – https://t.co/L22SiRPk19 pic.twitter.com/WLHF0ILyzy— Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) May 21, 2024 In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing. They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.” A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.