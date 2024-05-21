Driver dies after crash with parked paver machine

A 49-year-old man has died after a road crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

The man was driving a white Peugeot Partner van on the A75 near Glenluce when it collided with a stationary Volvo paver machine at around 6.45am on Tuesday.

The driver was taken to Galloway Community Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we’d like to thank the public for their understanding as officers carry out their work in the area.

“We would appeal to anyone with information on the crash, any witnesses, or motorists who may have been in the area and have dashcam footage, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0538 of May 21.