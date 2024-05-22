Two men charged in connection with death of 27-year-old man By Press Association May 22 2024, 7:17 pm May 22 2024, 7:17 pm Share Two men charged in connection with death of 27-year-old man Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6478712/two-men-charged-in-connection-with-death-of-27-year-old-man/ Copy Link Undated handout photo issued by Police Scotland of Brian Gough from Springburn, Glasgow was attacked in Saracen Street, Possil, on Saturday at around 5pm. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but later died. Police are searching for two men following the fatal stabbing of Brian (Police Scotland/PA) Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man. On Saturday 18 May at around 5pm, Brian Gough was found injured in Saracen Street in Possilpark, Glasgow. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city where he later died. On Tuesday, police arrested Kevin Shanley, 36, and Kyle Shanley, 26, in connection with the death. On Wednesday, police said the pair have now been charged. They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.