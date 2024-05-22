Woman, 78, who died in Edinburgh disturbance named and pictured

A 78-year-old woman who died following a disturbance at a house in the Scottish capital has been named as Margaret Parker.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of Edinburgh at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

Ms Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death and inquiries are ongoing.

The scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh, following the death of a 78-year-old Margaret Parker (Jane Barlow/PA)

It is understood the incident involved a weapon, but no-one was shot with a gun.

In a statement, the force previously said: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and the area remained cordoned off.

Police Scotland previously said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.