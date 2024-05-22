Memorial to take place for more than 200 people who died in rail disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Memorial to take place for more than 200 people who died in rail disaster

By Press Association
The Gretna Rail Disaster Memorial at Edinburgh’s Rosebank Cemetery (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Gretna Rail Disaster Memorial at Edinburgh’s Rosebank Cemetery (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Royal Scots Regimental Association (RSRA) is to hold its annual memorial service for those killed in the Gretna rail disaster this weekend.

On Saturday May 22 1915 at around 6.49am, a troop train collided with a stationary local passenger train on the southbound main line at Quintinshill, just north of Gretna.

The troop train overturned, mostly on to the northbound track, and a minute later a Glasgow-bound express ploughed into the wreckage which caused the troop train to burst into flames.

Three officers, 31 NCOs and 182 soldiers of the 7th Battalion The Royal Scots, the train driver, the fireman and 10 others were killed.

It is widely considered the worst rail disaster in British history.

The annual memorial will take place on Saturday May 25 at 10.45am at Rosebank Cemetery on Pilrig Street, Leith, Edinburgh.

It will be led by RSRA’s Pipe Band and the Association Standard Party, with a service to be conducted by Rev Stephen Blakely, formerly padre of the 1st battalion of The Royal Scots.

People are invited to attend to pay their respects.

Brigadier George Lowder, president of the RSRA, said: “Amidst all the sacrifices and loss of the First World War, the tragic loss of 216 Members of Royal Scots 7th Battalion in the Quintinshill Rail Disaster in the early morning of 22 May 2015 en route to embarking for Gallipoli was a huge blow to the regiment, to Leith, and to Edinburgh.

“Leith marked their passing in a way that highlighted the close links between the battalion and the community.

“It was believed that every family in Leith was touched by the disaster and the community continued to suffer as others injured in the crash subsequently died of their injuries.

“Our commemoration remembers not only those of Royal Scots 7th Battalion who lost their lives but also the close tie between the regiment and Leith that still endures today”.