Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Ayrshire crash in which man died

Police are appealing for witnesses following a multi-car collision in Ayrshire that left a 49-year-old man dead.

The crash happened at about 4.30pm on May 23 on the A713 Ayr to Castle Douglas road, near the junction with the B742 Coylton to Dalrymple road.

It involving a black Tesla model 3, a black Vauxhall Agila and a grey Audi Q4.

The 49-year-old driver of the Tesla was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

The female driver of the Audi was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The male driver and female passenger in the Vauxhall did not require medical treatment.

Police Sergeant Gordon Stewart, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened at around 2am on Friday May 24 2024. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 2461 of Thursday May 23 2024.