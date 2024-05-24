Cornwall motorcyclist killed in crash near loch named and pictured by police

A 61-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash near a Scottish loch has been named by police.

Jeremy Weekes died after his black BMW GS1250 was involved in a crash with a black Honda VFR motorbike on the A837 near Loch Assynt, Sutherland.

The incident happened at around 11.05am on Wednesday, May 22.

Emergency services had attended the scene, where Mr Weekes, of Newquay in Cornwall, was pronounced dead.

His family has asked for their privacy to be respected.

The rider of the Honda, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

His condition has been described as serious but stable.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Weekes at what is a very difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist and who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1207 of Wednesday, 22 May, 2024.”