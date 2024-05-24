Scottish businesses celebrate winning share of £1.5 million funding competition

Thirty-five businesses are celebrating after winning shares of a £1.5 million prize pot in an annual funding competition.

The businesses, recognised for their high-growth potential, were awarded the various sums at the Scottish Edge award ceremony on Friday night.

In what marked the 23rd awards ceremony, nominees attended the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Conference Centre in Gogarburn, Edinburgh, with winners spanning across the whole of Scotland.

Winners include Evolve Metals, which was granted a £90,000 sum for winning the Circular Economy Award for its development of a copper refinery extracts metals from scrap.

Smart Gym CIC, which supports families through wellbeing services, won £75,000 in the Social Enterprise category.

Young Edge winner was Candles from the Croft, a Lairg-based business which creates sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free products, bagging £10,000 for its efforts.

The Wildcard Category winner was West Linton-based Hulk Bio, awarded £15,000 for producing stem cell-based human milk for babies.

Judith Cruickshank, commercial mid-market at the RBS and One Bank Scotland chair, said: “The Scottish Edge awards offer a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent and ingenuity within Scotland’s entrepreneurial community, and the addition of two new categories for this year illustrates how that depth of skill and creativity continues to grow.

“RBS once again was delighted to host the finals here at Gogarburn and we would like to congratulate all those businesses who were awarded funding at last night’s awards.

“We are proud to have supported the inaugural Scale Edge award and extend our special congratulations to the category winner Talonmore Drinks and look forward to supporting the business as it takes its next steps”.

Sir Tom Hunter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, said: “Scottish Edge is a key driver of economic growth, a critical stepping stone for many scaling businesses and its refreshing that earlier this week our Government recognised that with additional funds to support more entrepreneurs intent on building successful businesses.

“Their success builds Scotland’s success – nothing more needs said.”