Scottish businesses celebrate winning share of £1.5 million funding competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scottish businesses celebrate winning share of £1.5 million funding competition

By Press Association
Scottish bank notes (PA)
Scottish bank notes (PA)

Thirty-five businesses are celebrating after winning shares of a £1.5 million prize pot in an annual funding competition.

The businesses, recognised for their high-growth potential, were awarded the various sums at the Scottish Edge award ceremony on Friday night.

In what marked the 23rd awards ceremony, nominees attended the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Conference Centre in Gogarburn, Edinburgh, with winners spanning across the whole of Scotland.

Winners include Evolve Metals, which was granted a £90,000 sum for winning the Circular Economy Award for its development of a copper refinery extracts metals from scrap.

Smart Gym CIC, which supports families through wellbeing services, won £75,000 in the Social Enterprise category.

Young Edge winner was Candles from the Croft, a Lairg-based business which creates sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free products, bagging £10,000 for its efforts.

The Wildcard Category winner was West Linton-based Hulk Bio, awarded £15,000 for producing stem cell-based human milk for babies.

Judith Cruickshank, commercial mid-market at the RBS and One Bank Scotland chair, said: “The Scottish Edge awards offer a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent and ingenuity within Scotland’s entrepreneurial community, and the addition of two new categories for this year illustrates how that depth of skill and creativity continues to grow.

“RBS once again was delighted to host the finals here at Gogarburn and we would like to congratulate all those businesses who were awarded funding at last night’s awards.

“We are proud to have supported the inaugural Scale Edge award and extend our special congratulations to the category winner Talonmore Drinks and look forward to supporting the business as it takes its next steps”.

Sir Tom Hunter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, said: “Scottish Edge is a key driver of economic growth, a critical stepping stone for many scaling businesses and its refreshing that earlier this week our Government recognised that with additional funds to support more entrepreneurs intent on building successful businesses.

“Their success builds Scotland’s success – nothing more needs said.”