News Scotland

Police appeal for information on woman, 68, missing on Isle of Rum

By Press Association
(Laurie Campbell/NatureScot/PA)
(Laurie Campbell/NatureScot/PA)

Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman last seen walking on the Isle of Rum on Saturday.

Mary Molloy was walking in the area between Trollabhal and Bealach an Ehuarain at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

She was then in contact with family at around 6.30pm but it is unknown where she was at the time.

It is understood Ms Molloy was trying to make her way back to the Dibidil area and may have become disorientated.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for information from the public to help trace her.

She is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of average build with long grey hair.

Ms Molloy was last seen wearing a turquoise waterproof jacket, red trousers, brown walking boots, a blue hat and red gloves.

She was carrying a grey rucksack.

Inspector Graham Brown said: “Mary is a keen hillwalker but from what we’ve been told she may have become disorientated and failed to follow her planned route.

“We have specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, helicopter and search dogs, in the area but we also need the public’s help with information.

“I’d appeal to anyone who was on Rum yesterday and thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to come forward. Also, anyone who may have known Mary’s intended route or areas she was keen to visit is urged to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3149 of May 25.