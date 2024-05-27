Police appeal for witnesses after fatal North Lanarkshire crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Cumbernauld on Sunday.

The incident involving a pedestrian and a black Citroen C4 car happened at around 8.10am on Greenfaulds Road, at the junction with Locksley Road.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 49-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died.

The driver was not injured.

The road was closed following the incident, and re-opened at around 1.50pm.

Sergeant Chris McColm of Lanarkshire Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are asking anyone who saw what happened or who might have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with any information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 1067 of Sunday May 26 2024.