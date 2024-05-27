Four firefighters taken to hospital after fire engine crash with van on 999 call

Four firefighters were taken to hospital after a fire engine on a 999 call was involved in a crash with a van.

The fire engine was heading to Dunvegan, Skye, when the crash happened on the A890 at Mammit Hill near Strathcarron in the Highlands at around 7.41pm on Sunday.

Four firefighters and the van driver were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Two firefighters were later discharged. The van driver sustained minor injuries.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander Michael Humphreys said: “The appliance from Inverness Community Fire Station was responding to a 999 call under blue light conditions when it collided with a commercial van.

“Our operations control immediately mobilised three further appliances and specialist resources to the scene and five casualties were removed from the vehicles and taken to Raigmore Hospital. This included four firefighters.

“Two firefighters were later discharged, and the van driver suffered minor injuries. Two firefighters remain in hospital. All staff are being fully supported.”