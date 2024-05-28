Motorcyclist injured in collision with van dies in hospital

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a van in Perthshire.

The 65-year-old man was riding a blue Honda motorcycle when it was in collision with a silver Ford transit van at about 2.10pm on the A822 Gilmerton to Amulree road on May 17.

The rider was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries but died on Monday.

Police Scotland officers are continuing to appeal for information which may help them investigate.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

Witnesses can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2167 of Friday May 17.