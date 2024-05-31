Man arrested after police recover cannabis worth £65,000 from vehicle

A man has been arrested and charged after police found a large quantity of cannabis in a vehicle on the A90 in Perthshire.

Police said officers, who were acting on intelligence, stopped the vehicle on the A90 near Glendoick at about 9.45pm on Thursday May 30.

Following a search of the vehicle, 10 kilogrammes of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £65,000 was recovered.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was arrested and charged and will appear in court in due course, police said.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “This has been an excellent recovery which included officers from the roads policing team.

“Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue disrupt such crimes.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information or concerns about drug misuse to contact them on 101 or to report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.