Man seriously injured after being abducted and thrown from car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Man seriously injured after being abducted and thrown from car

By Press Association
Police have launched an investigation (David Cheskin/PA)
Police have launched an investigation (David Cheskin/PA)

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted and abducted before being thrown from a car.

The 45-year-old man was attacked near to Renton Road, Dumbarton, on Friday evening.

Police said he was found seriously injured at around 11pm that evening after being ejected from a car in Main Street in Old Bonhill, Alexandria.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated for serious facial, hand and leg injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the incident and the car which is described as reddish in colour.

Detective Constable Georgia Callander said: “Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this serious incident and we are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information.

“If you were near to Main Street, Old Bonhill, or Renton Road, Dumbarton, on Friday night and saw or heard anything suspicious it is important that we speak to you.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to check in case they may have captured something which could be of significance to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4840 of Friday May 31 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.