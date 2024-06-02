Clinical trial offers hope to people afflicted with cancer caused by asbestos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Clinical trial offers hope to people afflicted with cancer caused by asbestos

By Press Association
Mesothelioma usually follows asbestos inhalation (Stephen Pond/PA)
Mesothelioma usually follows asbestos inhalation (Stephen Pond/PA)

Cancer patients in Scotland are being offered new hope with the launch of a clinical trial for a form of the disease linked to asbestos exposure, a charity has announced.

The MITOPE trial, sponsored by the company RS Oncology, could lead to a new treatment for mesothelioma, a cancer which usually follows the inhalation of asbestos fibres and can take more than 40 years to develop, according to Cancer Research UK.

The cancer, which commonly starts in tissue covering the lungs, is particularly common among men on the west coast of Scotland, where asbestos was manufactured and used in heavy industries like ship-building between 1950 and 1980.

Each year, the area accounts for about half of all cases of the disease in Scotland, according to Public Health Scotland figures.

Professor Kevin Blyth, of the University of Glasgow, who leads the Predict-Meso network which aims to develop treatments for mesothelioma, said: “The dark legacy of asbestos has had a long and painful impact on the people of Glasgow and the west coast of Scotland where incidence rates of mesothelioma are significantly higher than the Scottish average.

“Mesothelioma is a particularly difficult cancer to treat so we are hopeful that this trial, if successful, could offer a new effective treatment option for patients here in Scotland and across the UK.

“We are also hoping to develop similar trials involving direct treatment into the pleural space through our Cancer Research UK-funded network.”

Patients accepted onto this phase two trial will have access to RSO-021, a new cancer treatment, after a phase one trial previously established an effective and safe dose of the drug for patients.

RSO-021 is a targeted drug which, preclinical studies have shown, can selectively kill malignant cells while sparing healthy cells.

RS Oncology CEO Jarrett Duncan said: “RSO-021 is an exciting, novel, anti-cancer treatment that can potentially help a global population of cancer patients who are left with little to no options.

“Commencing the phase two portion of our trial presents a major milestone for patients and their caregivers.”

Only about four in 10 people (44.3%) who are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Scotland survive their disease for one year or more, according Public Health Scotland figures.

The MITOPE trial aims to deliver treatment directly into the pleural space, the cavity between the lungs and underneath the chest wall, where mesothelioma most commonly develops.

The two-year trial is being offered to eligible patients across Scotland.

Predict-Meso is a £5 million, six-year, international network of researchers, co-funded by Cancer Research UK, which is focused on better understanding mesothelioma, and finding new and better treatments for the disease.