Boxer dies in hospital after motorbike crash

By Press Association
Andrew ‘Andy’ Tham, 28, was badly injured in the crash on Thursday (PA)
A boxer has died in hospital three days after being injured in a motorbike crash.

Andrew Tham, 28, known as Andy, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a Hyundai Tucson car in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday.

The crash happened on the B8039 near Lenziemill Road at around 6.50pm.

Emergency services attended and Mr Tham was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but he died on Sunday.

The boxer, from Cumbernauld, was named Scottish Featherweight Champion in 2023.

He was managed by St Andrew’s Sporting Club, which paid tribute to him and said members are “devastated”.

In a social media post, the club said: “Andy was a champion in the ring, and a character out of the ring.

“It has been an honour to have him in our stable for the entirety of his professional boxing career and he will be greatly missed by us all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Robert Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, said: “The British Boxing Board of Control send their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Andrew Tham following his tragic passing.

“Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times.”

Police Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances of this crash continue. If you believe you have information that will assist our inquiries or if you have any dashcam footage, please contact 101 quoting incident number 3307 of May 30.”