Moving vehicles cause of half major injuries in children, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Moving vehicles cause of half major injuries in children, study finds

By Press Association
The report from the Scottish Trauma Audit Group found more than 1,300 children suffered severe injuries between 2018 and 2023 (PA)
The report from the Scottish Trauma Audit Group found more than 1,300 children suffered severe injuries between 2018 and 2023 (PA)

More than 1,300 children were admitted to hospital in Scotland with severe injuries between 2018 and 2023, a report has found.

The study, by the Scottish Trauma Audit Group (STAG), found almost half of all major injuries to children were caused by moving vehicles, most often when the child was either on foot or riding a bike.

Moving vehicles were the most frequent cause of injury in the last four years in the study, and accounted for almost a third of all severely injured children.

The next most common cause of injury was falls, either from height or from the same level, followed by “contact” with either people, objects or animals, and boys suffered twice as many injuries as girls overall.

In the preface to the report, Dr Stephen Bridgman, Public Health Scotland’s clinical lead for injury, said: “Injury is one of the most important causes of death and ill health in children and young people, and consequently is a priority area.

“Injury of a child can be devastating for the family and friends of the child, as well as the child themselves.

“This report, based on high-quality data collected as part of the Scottish National Audit Programme, Public Health Scotland shows that, shockingly, 1,326 children under 16 were admitted to hospital in Scotland between 2018 and 2023 following severe injury that met the inclusion criteria for the audit.

Child on swing
The study is the first comprehensive analysis of severe injury data for under-16s (PA)

“With approaching an average of one child a day being severely injured in Scotland and included in the STAG database, and three children a year who reach hospital alive and then tragically die, there is clearly the moral need to prioritise the prevention of childhood injury, in addition to the new statutory need.

“While the data presented here are primarily captured to support better care of the injured, it provides valuable insights to help us guide where more preventative work is needed.”

The study, which is the first comprehensive analysis of severe injury data for under-16s in Scotland, found that of the 1,326 patients studied, 274 (21%) were categorised as having suffered major trauma and 861 (65%) as having moderate trauma, with the rest sustaining minor trauma.

The report found 99% of children survived after suffering a severe injury.

It makes a number of recommendations, including around the ongoing collection, analysis and publication of injury data, and further research on the causes of injuries to young people in order to support injury prevention.

STAG’s aim is to improve the quality of care, patient experience, and outcomes of severely injured patients through measuring compliance against key performance indicators to support local quality improvement.

To be included in STAG, an injured patient has to be in hospital for at least three days, be admitted to critical care or die in hospital.