Woman killed in car crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman died in a crash on a country road.

Emergency services were called to the scene close to Cairnbaan, near Lochgilphead, at around 10.10am on Monday.

Police said the driver of a white Dacia Sandero, a 75-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the A816 near its junction with the B841 in Argyll and Bute.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw this car or the crash, if you have any information that may assist to please get in touch.

“If you were in the area and have dashcam footage, please review your footage and contact us if it holds anything relevant.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 0967 of 3 June 2024.”