Tributes to ‘loving’ grandfather after fatal crash

By Press Association
The family of John Fairgrieve said they are ‘deeply saddened’ by his death (Police Scotland/PA)
The family of a man who died following a one-vehicle crash have paid tribute to a “much loved” husband, father and grandfather.

John Fairgrieve, 75, died in hospital on Sunday following the incident in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Police were called to reports of a single vehicle crash on the A1 at the Newcraighall junction at around 9am on June 1.

Mr Fairgrieve, who was driving the silver Ford C-Max car, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he later died.

In a statement released through police his family said: “While we’re grateful that no-one else was injured in the incident, we’re deeply saddened by the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandfather.

“We would like to give our thanks to all the emergency services for the care and support they provided and also to those that stopped to help at the scene.”

Police also thanked those who stopped to help Mr Fairgrieve at the scene as they appealed for information about the crash.

Road Policing Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts remain with John’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what has happened. We’ll support them and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We would like to thank the members of public who stopped at the time to help Mr Fairgrieve and those who have come forward with information so far.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone else who saw what happened or has dashcam footage from the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1099 of June 1.