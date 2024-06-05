Man charged over city death By Press Association June 5 2024, 9:23 am June 5 2024, 9:23 am Share Man charged over city death Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6492341/man-charged-over-city-death/ Copy Link Michael Lincoln died on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA) A man has been charged following the death of a man found injured at a house. Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Brock Road in the Pollok area of Glasgow at around 1am on Tuesday June 5. Michael Lincoln, 49, from Glasgow, was found injured at a house in the area. He taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said that a 53-year-old man arrested on Tuesday has been charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in due course. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.