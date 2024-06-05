Man charged over city death

A man has been charged following the death of a man found injured at a house.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Brock Road in the Pollok area of Glasgow at around 1am on Tuesday June 5.

Michael Lincoln, 49, from Glasgow, was found injured at a house in the area.

He taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that a 53-year-old man arrested on Tuesday has been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in due course.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.