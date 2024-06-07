Police seize £1.8m of cocaine as property searched

Police have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.8 million as part of an intelligence-led operation in Glasgow.

Officers with a warrant went to a property in Wallacewell Road in the Robroyston area and recovered 22.8 kilograms of the Class A drug on Thursday evening.

Police said a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Sands said: “Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”