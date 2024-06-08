Police appeal after hit-and-run collision

Police have launched an appeal after a man was injured in a hit-and-run.

The 34-year-old was hit by a silver VW Polo on Thornton Brae, Johnstone, Renfrewshire, around 12.30am on Saturday.

The car did not stop at the scene and the victim was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

Detective Inspector Russell Paton said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.

“We also ask anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0140 of 8 June 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”