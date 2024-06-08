Man due in court after death of 53-year-old in Edinburgh

A man is due to appear in court after the death of another man in Edinburgh.

Police were called around 12.55pm on Friday following concern for a 53-year-old man within a property on Westfield Road, Gorgie.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“This was a contained incident, however we know that the police presence and subsequent road closure has had a significant impact on the local community and the wider public.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as officers have carried out their inquiries in the area.”