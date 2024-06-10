Police appeal for information after man dies in single-vehicle crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Fife at the weekend.

The 46-year-old was driving a white Tesla when it crashed on the B922 near Cluny at about 7.15pm on Sunday.

Police have confirmed the driver died and his family have been informed.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed until 6.30am on Monday June 10, to allow inquiries to be carried out, with local diversions in place.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2959 of Sunday June 9.”