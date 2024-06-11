Teenager in critical condition and three others injured after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Teenager in critical condition and three others injured after crash

By Press Association
Police are investigating the crash in South Lanarkshire (David Cheskin/PA)
A teenager is in a critical condition and three others are injured after a car came off a road and ended up in a burn.

The grey Ford Ka was travelling west on the A721 towards Carluke when it left the carriageway near Crawfordwalls Bridge and came to rest partially submerged in the water at around 10.20pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe his condition as critical but stable.

A 19-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and two men aged 18 and 19 were taken to Wishaw University Hospital.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in South Lanarkshire.

Sergeant Jack Swindells said: “An investigation is under way as we aim to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to any motorists who were travelling on the A721 Kilncadzow/Carnwath Road who may have seen the Ford Ka prior to it leaving the road.

“I’d also ask anyone with dashcam equipment to check their footage as there may be images of the vehicle which could assist our inquiries.”

The road was closed following the crash for collision investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4082 of June 10 2024.