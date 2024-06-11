More than 16,000 deaths recorded in first three months of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 16,000 deaths recorded in first three months of 2024

Press Association
Some 16,755 deaths were registered in the first three months of the year in Scotland (Alamy/PA)
Deaths registered in the first three months of 2024 were 9% lower than expected, the National Records of Scotland has said.

Between January 1 and March 31, 16,755 deaths were registered in Scotland, however, the expected number was 18,391.

Experts calculate the expected figures from trends in population size and age structures.

It meant that expressed as a rate, there were 12.4 deaths per 1,000 population in the first quarter of the year.

In all age groups, deaths were below the expected levels for the last three quarters, with quarter one of 2024 showing deaths among under-65s, of which there were 117, as 4% lower than anticipated.

Deaths in the 65-79 age group were 468 – 8% lower than expected – while deaths for people aged 80 and over were 1,051 – 11% lower than estimates.

A breakdown of the data also showed cancer was the most frequent cause, with 4,174 deaths recorded in January to March, followed by 2,155 from respiratory diseases.

Phillipa Haxton, head of vital events statistics at the National Record of Scotland (NRS) said: “The number of deaths was almost 9% lower than our expected number for this time of year.

“The method for calculating excess deaths accounts for the large numbers of babies born post-war reaching the age groups at which end of life is more likely. The previous method did not adjust for the increasing size of this group and underestimated how many deaths there would be in the population.”

Meanwhile, 11,560 births were registered in the first three months of the year – 4.6% lower than the five-year average.

Marriage rates increased by 8.3%, with 3,205 registered in the first quarter of the year.