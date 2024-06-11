Investigation launched after woman falls from ferry into Firth of Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Investigation launched after woman falls from ferry into Firth of Clyde

By Press Association
The woman was rescued from the Firth of Clyde (PA)
An investigation is under way after a woman fell off a CalMac ferry into the Firth of Clyde.

The woman was travelling on the Isle of Arran ferry when she went overboard at about 8.25pm on Monday evening as it approached Ardrossan on the North Ayrshire coast, a spokesperson said.

It is understood she was rescued and brought back on board by ferry staff and later taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for examination after reaching the mainland.

An internal investigation into the circumstances of the incident is now under way. The condition of the woman remains unclear.

Craig Ramsay, fleet management director at CalMac, said: “As the Isle of Arran approached Ardrossan on the evening of Monday June 10 a passenger entered the water and was quickly recovered using the vessel’s rescue craft, following the emergency procedures regularly exercised by crew.

“An investigation into the circumstances will now follow, in line with our protocol in this situation.

“I would like to thank all colleagues and the emergency services for their fast response.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.42pm on Monday to attend an incident in Ardrossan.

“We dispatched one ambulance and transported one female patient to Crosshouse Hospital.”