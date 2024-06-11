Investigation launched after woman falls from ferry into Firth of Clyde

An investigation is under way after a woman fell off a CalMac ferry into the Firth of Clyde.

The woman was travelling on the Isle of Arran ferry when she went overboard at about 8.25pm on Monday evening as it approached Ardrossan on the North Ayrshire coast, a spokesperson said.

It is understood she was rescued and brought back on board by ferry staff and later taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for examination after reaching the mainland.

An internal investigation into the circumstances of the incident is now under way. The condition of the woman remains unclear.

Craig Ramsay, fleet management director at CalMac, said: “As the Isle of Arran approached Ardrossan on the evening of Monday June 10 a passenger entered the water and was quickly recovered using the vessel’s rescue craft, following the emergency procedures regularly exercised by crew.

“An investigation into the circumstances will now follow, in line with our protocol in this situation.

“I would like to thank all colleagues and the emergency services for their fast response.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.42pm on Monday to attend an incident in Ardrossan.

“We dispatched one ambulance and transported one female patient to Crosshouse Hospital.”