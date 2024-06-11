Food bank charity ‘thrilled’ by Taylor Swift donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food bank charity ‘thrilled’ by Taylor Swift donation

By Press Association
Edinburgh Food Project said Swift’s donation will make a big difference to the more than 6,000 people it supports each year (Luciana Guerra/PA)
A food bank charity has said they were “thrilled” to receive a donation from US singer Taylor Swift, during her weekend of sellout shows in the Scottish capital.

The Edinburgh Food Project, which runs seven food banks in the city, said they had agreed not to reveal the value of Swift’s donation but said it would make a big difference to the more than 6,000 people they currently support each year.

They also applauded Swift’s “positivity” at a time when so many people are struggling to get by.

Edinburgh Food Project director, Bethany Biggar, said: “We are thrilled that Taylor has decided to support the food banks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh.

“Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it is lovely to see someone like Taylor spreading such positivity.”

The charity also posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, thanking Swift “for supporting the food banks”, along with a link for people to make donations of £13.

Swift has said 13 is her lucky number which she used to write on her hand before concerts, leading to some fans doing the same.

City Council leader Cammy Day also estimated that the singer’s three Edinburgh shows, which saw hundreds of thousands of “Swifties” descend on the Scottish capital, generated “tens of millions of pounds” for the local economy.

He said: “Edinburgh truly has given Taylor Swift and her hundreds of thousands of fans visiting the Capital from across the globe this weekend a spectacular welcome.

“From everything I have seen so far the atmosphere across the city has been one of fun and celebration as Swifties travelled around having The Best Day until it was Time to Go home.

“And the event is expected to have injected tens of millions of pounds into our city’s economy.”

The UK leg of Swift’s blockbuster Eras tour, which has been estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy, moves on to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

She will then play three nights in Dublin and, after a host of shows in Europe, will return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour.