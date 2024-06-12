Police name 53-year-old man found dead in Edinburgh property

Police have named a man who was found dead in a property in Edinburgh.

Brian Ramsay, 53, was found by officers called to an address on Westfield Road in Gorgie at around 12.55pm on Friday amid welfare concerns.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death, and he later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

In a statement, Mr Ramsay’s family said: “We are shocked and saddened by his death. We would ask that we are given privacy to come to terms with our loss at this time.”

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident remain ongoing.

“We would ask anyone with any information which could assist us with the investigation that has not already come forward to please make contact with officers as soon as possible.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Mr Ramsay, and we will continue to support them during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1557 of Friday June 7.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.