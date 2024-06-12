Woman, 88, dies in hospital a week after crash in East Ayrshire

An 88-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a road crash in East Ayrshire a week ago has died in hospital.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after a car she was travelling in as a passenger collided with an HGV on the A70 at Ochiltree last Tuesday.

The 59-year-old female driver of the MG ZS was also taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The 30-year-old male driver of the HGV was uninjured in the collision, which occurred on the A70 Ochiltree to Coalhill at the junction of the Killoch at around 1.30pm on June 4.

Police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday afternoon the 88-year-old female passenger of the MG ZS died in hospital on Monday evening.

Sergeant Gordon Stewart said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died and we are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would also ask anyone who was travelling on the road around the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1705 of 4 June.