Woman killed and four people seriously injured in A9 crash

A woman has died and four people have been seriously injured in a crash on the A9.

The 65-year-old woman who died was a passenger in a Volkswagen Multivan which was involved in a collision with a Toyota Hilux near Carrbridge in the Highlands at around 10.15pm on Wednesday.

The emergency services were called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 64-year-old man who was driving the van, and a woman, 33, and man, 39, who were passengers, were all taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious injuries.

The 51-year-old man driving the Toyota is in a serious condition at the same hospital.

Police Scotland said the road was closed for a crash investigation and fully reopened around 5.50am on Thursday.

Road policing Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time.

“As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward. I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4113 of June 12.