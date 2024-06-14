Three people seriously injured in crash on A82 near Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Three people seriously injured in crash on A82 near Fort William

By Press Association
A woman has been arrested and charged with road traffic offences (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three people have been seriously injured in a crash near Fort William in the Highlands.

The collision involved three vehicles on the A82 near Carr’s Corner just before 7pm on Thursday.

These were a green Kia Stonic, a grey Citroen C3 and a black Audi A1.

The 67-year-old man driving the Citroen was taken by ambulance to the Belford Hospital in Fort William, while the 52-year-old female passenger was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

A 19-year-old woman who was driving the Audi was also taken to Belford Hospital.

The occupants of the Kia were uninjured.

Police said the 42-year-old woman who was driving the Kia was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

The road was closed for more than six hours following the crash.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances which led to this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in contact with us.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3255 of June 13 2024.”