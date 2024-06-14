Man and teenager killed in two-car crash

A man and a teenager have died in a road accident in Perthshire.

The collision on the A823, near the junction with the A822 in Muthill, occurred at around 9.30am on Friday and involved a silver Suzuki car and a dark-coloured Subaru car.

The driver and passenger of the Suzuki, a 40-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman respectively, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 40-year-old woman driving the Subaru was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Officer said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing as they appealed for information.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, from the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this tragic time.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances and would appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage from the area this morning to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who believes they may have seen the silver Suzuki travelling along the road prior to the crash itself.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0783 of June 14.