Man, 77, dies in Fife house fire

A 77-year-old man has died in a house fire in Fife.

The fire service said three appliances attended the blaze in Haughgate Avenue in Leven shortly before 8.15pm on Thursday.

Police also attended, and said the fire in the two-storey property did not appear to be suspicious.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander David Dourley said: “We were alerted at 8.13pm on Thursday June 13 to reports of a dwelling fire at Haughgate Avenue, Leven, Fife.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene of a fire within a two-storey property and, unfortunately, one male was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a fire at a house in Haughgate Avenue, Leven.

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”