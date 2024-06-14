Fan zones fill up ahead of Germany v Scotland match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan zones fill up ahead of Germany v Scotland match

By Press Association
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney posing for photos with Scotland fans at Marienplatz square, Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The countdown is nearly over for what is being billed as an opportunity for Scotland’s national men’s football team to achieve “legendary” status as they take on Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke and his players travelled by bus to Munich from their base in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Thursday ahead of the side’s most high-profile match since taking on Brazil in France 98.

Scotland have previously been bested in eight World Cups and three European Championships but optimism is running high that Steve Clarke’s squad can pull off something spectacular at Munich tonight.

Tens of thousands of football fans have descended on the city to cheer on their side in venues specially set up to screen the Euro 2024 opener as well as its many bars and restaurants.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney was spotted on the streets dressed in a kilt and later seen in a bar with Craig Ferguson, who walked from Scotland to Germany to raise money for men’s mental health.

UEFA EURO 2024 – Previews – Friday June 14th
Scotland fan Craig Ferguson (right), who walked from Scotland to Germany for Euro 2024, with First Minister of Scotland John Swinney at Marienplatz square, Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It is estimated as many as 200,000 fans have made the trip to Munich despite the fact only a small fraction of the Tartan Army will have tickets to watch tonight’s game at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Germany are the favourites to win with odds of 1/4 to win but pundits say Scotland are still in with a chance of progressing out of Group A given their remaining matches are against Switzerland and Hungary.

Excitement has been building all week for tonight’s fixture with numerous TV programmes and news broadcasts leading with images of huge crowds of kilted fans celebrating their arrival in Munich.

Back in Scotland more specially arranged fan zones set up in cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee have been filling up with eager fans ahead of tonight’s kick-off at 8pm.

Hundreds have gathered at Dundee Fan Park on the city’s Riverside Park, organised by 22a Events, to watch the game on a giant 46 square metre TV as well as enjoy live entertainment throughout the day.

UEFA EURO 2024 – Previews – Friday June 14th
Scotland fans at Marienplatz square, Munich (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kevin Knight, 52, a bathroom fitter from Dundee, said ahead of the game: “I think if we get a draw out of the game, that will be a good result.

“We might sneak a win, it’s first game of the tournament, you never know what’s going to happen.

“You’re always hoping, when you put your Scotland top on, you’re always hoping.

“A win would be awesome, absolutely awesome. All the pressure is on Germany.”

Barrie Laing, 56, who works for a manufacturing company in Dundee, said: “I’m just happy that we got here.

“As far as I’m concerned, the job’s done. We’ve qualified and anything now is a bonus.

“A win would be unbelievable. This place would go absolutely bonkers. Against the hosts in the opening match? It doesn’t get any better than that.

“It’s not going to be easy, we’ve had so many false dawns, but it’s got to happen one day.

“I’m old enough to have so many dreams shattered, but I keep dreaming.”

Earlier this week Scotland captain Andy Robertson said his team want to “make history” in the Euros and their main incentive going into the tournament was the opportunity to become “a legendary squad” in the eyes of fans.

“We want to make history, we know what’s at stake,” Robertson said.

“What’s the worst that can happen? We join the list of Scotland teams who haven’t got out of a group?

“We have so many incentives here but becoming a legendary squad is the biggest. That’s what has to drive us forward.

“The thought of being the first Scotland team to make a knockout round is our driving force.

“If we manage that? You just never know.”

Reflecting on disappointing results against Croatia and Czechia in Euro 2020 Robertson added: “We don’t want to have any regrets this time. We have to move on from that. We believe we can be the team that makes history.”