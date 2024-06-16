Police appeal for witnesses after motorcycle rider, 56, dies in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in East Ayrshire on Saturday that left a motorcyclist dead.

The incident, involving a silver Skoda Octavia car and a motorbike, happened at about 3.10pm on the A719 Waterside to A77 Ayr Road.

The 56-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, but he has not been formally identified.

The car’s male driver was uninjured, and four female passengers were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for treatment.

The road was closed until 1am on Sunday June 16 while investigations were taking place.

Police Sergeant Gordon Stewart, of the road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened around 1am on Sunday June 16 2024. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2245 of Saturday June 15 2024.