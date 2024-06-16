Police appeal for witnesses after motorcycle rider, 56, dies in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal for witnesses after motorcycle rider, 56, dies in crash

By Press Association
The motorcyclist died after the crash in East Ayrshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in East Ayrshire on Saturday that left a motorcyclist dead.

The incident, involving a silver Skoda Octavia car and a motorbike, happened at about 3.10pm on the A719 Waterside to A77 Ayr Road.

The 56-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, but he has not been formally identified.

The car’s male driver was uninjured, and four female passengers were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for treatment.

The road was closed until 1am on Sunday June 16 while investigations were taking place.

Police Sergeant Gordon Stewart, of the road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened around 1am on Sunday June 16 2024. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2245 of Saturday June 15 2024.