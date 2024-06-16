Man charged after police find cannabis worth £500,000 in car

A man has been arrested and charged after police seized cannabis worth £500,000 from a car in Lanarkshire.

Police stopped the vehicle at about 2.30pm on Saturday as it was driving north on the M74 near junction 10, Lesmahagow.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

He will appear in court in due course.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot said: “This is a significant recovery which will impact heavily on those involved in this type of criminality.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact them via 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.