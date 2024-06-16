E-bike rider, 17, dies in hospital two weeks after collision with car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

E-bike rider, 17, dies in hospital two weeks after collision with car

By Press Association
E-bike rider Aaron McPherson has died a fortnight after being involved in a collision with a car (David Cheskin/PA)
E-bike rider Aaron McPherson has died a fortnight after being involved in a collision with a car (David Cheskin/PA)

A 17-year-old e-bike rider has died in hospital two weeks after colliding with a car in Grangemouth.

Aaron McPherson was riding an e-bike when he collided with a small white hatchback car on Portal Road at about 11.45pm on Thursday May 30.

He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday June 15.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday June 11.

A second man, aged 18, was also arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further inquiry.

Aaron McPherson, 17, died in hospital two weeks after being involved in an accident (Police Scotland/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor said: “Our thoughts are with Aaron’s family and friends at this difficult time. We will continue to support them as our investigations progress.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to understand the full circumstances of this incident.

“We would like to thank the public for all their assistance with our investigation so far.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with any information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 4450 of Thursday May 30 2024.