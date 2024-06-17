Man taken to hospital after stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in West Lothian.

The 26-year-old was assaulted on Loganlea Road in Addiewell at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police said a man was seen in the area at the time and may have left on a white trike.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone with information that could assist us.

“Inquiries so far show a man was seen at the time and may have left the area on a white trike.

“In addition, please get in touch if you have private CCTV or dash-cam that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1438 of Sunday June 16 2024, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.