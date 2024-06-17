NHS board warns patients over stolen personal details extortion risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS board warns patients over stolen personal details extortion risk

By Press Association
The personal information of staff and patients was stolen in the data breach at NHS Dumfries and Galloway in February (Alamy/PA)
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has warned patients to assume that stolen data published online by cyber-criminals last month could be used for extortion.

The cyber attack happened in February, and criminals published details of six patients online in March and issued demands which were not met.

On May 6, the hackers published three terabytes of personal information relating to patients and NHS workers, including X-ray results and complaints letters.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has said IT systems are “as secure as they can be” and has not disclosed details of how the systems were accessed due to advice from Police Scotland.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway chief executive Julie White has written to every household in the region to offer reassurance and advice.

In a leaflet, she encouraged patients to call Police Scotland on 101 if they were concerned about attempts to access their emails.

The leaflet said: “It is an acknowledged risk that the stolen data could be used to exploit or threaten people. This could either be by the cyber criminals who copied the data or someone who accesses it now that it has been published.

“Anyone accessing the stolen data would be in breach of the Data Protection Act. If you receive a suspicious approach from anyone claiming to possess your NHS data or anyone else’s NHS data, you should call Police Scotland by phoning 101.”

However the health board said that due to the quantity of data, it was possible that the impact was “limited”, and the situation was compared to stolen medical records of more than 10 million people in Australia posted online in 2022.

A leaflet sent to households said: “It has been suggested by one prominent cyber security expert that this may also be the case in Dumfries and Galloway.”

The two-page document included websites and a phone number to get additional information.

It said: “This concern is more for NHS staff than for patients, because of the sort of information gathered from staff during the recruitment process.

“NHS staff have been notified of this risk, and have been provided with advice.”

It added: “Senior NHS staff continue to respond to the attack with support from Police Scotland, the National Crime Agency, the National Cyber Security Centre and the Scottish Government.”

The leaflet said that “our IT systems are as secure as they can be”, but advised that people should be “on their guard”.

It added: “We continue to work with partner agencies on the response to this situation, and the continuing criminal investigation.”

A Police Scotland statement in the leaflet reads: “Members of the public should not attempt to access or share any leaked data as you may be committing an offence under the Data Protection Act.”