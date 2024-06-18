Police name motorcyclist killed in East Ayrshire crash

Police have named a motorcyclist who died in a crash in East Ayrshire at the weekend.

The incident, involving a silver Skoda Octavia car and a motorbike, happened on the A719 Waterside to Ayr Road on Saturday at about 3.10pm.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have now named him as Ian Sloan, 56.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information for the public to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Gordon Stewart, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Sloan at what is a very difficult time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2245 of Saturday, 15 June.