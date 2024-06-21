Two drivers arrested after six injured in A9 crash

Two men have been arrested following a crash involving a car and a recovery vehicle which left six people injured.

The collision happened on the A9 at the Glentruim junction in the Highlands at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and six people were taken to hospital.

Police said the driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear in court at a later date.

The 44-year-old man driving the recovery vehicle was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

The road was closed following the incident and fully reopened at around 10.15pm on Thursday.