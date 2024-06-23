Fans gutted as Scotland exits Euro2024 after conceding goal in closing minutes

Scotland have once again failed to make it through the first stage of a major footballing tournament after conceding a goal in the 100th minute of a crucial clash against Hungary in Euro 2024.

Fans were gutted when Kevin Csoboth fired the ball in the back of the net after a counter-attack in injury time that ended Scotland’s hopes of making it through to the knock-out stages of the contest.

Players had talked up their potential to make history by making it out of Group A ahead of tonight’s game in Stuttgart but ultimately failed to convert any of their limited chances on goal all evening.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney expressed sympathy for the team on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Heartbreaking end to the Euros for Scotland. Thanks to @ScotlandNT and our fans who gave it their all.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said much the same and also extended best wishes to Hungary’s striker Barnabas Varga, who was stretchered off the pitch after colliding with Scotland’s goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Anthony Ralston.

He said: “Heartbreak in Stuttgart but the team and the Tartan Army did us proud. Thoughts with Varga and hope he is okay.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Gutted. Another tournament ends for Scotland. While we didn’t get the results on the pitch – the Tartan Army were immense.”

Former First Minister and leader of the Alba Party Alex Salmond added: “The team gave everything they had and went out on their shields – it was not a great match but a truly great effort from @ScotlandNT.”