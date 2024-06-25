Body found in river confirmed as woman swept away in heavy rain

A body found in a river has been formally identified as that of a woman swept away during heavy rain more than 18 months ago.

Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen being swept into the River Don near Monymusk, Aberdeenshire, at about 3.05pm on Friday November 18.

The remains of a woman were recovered from the River Don nearby at Kemnay on Tuesday May 7 this year.

Police said the body has now been formally identified as Ms Nairn.

Her family have been informed.

Police said the death is not suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.