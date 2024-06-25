Human remains found in burnt-out van in ‘picturesque’ area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Human remains found in burnt-out van in ‘picturesque’ area

By Press Association
Police are treating the death as unexplained (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Human remains have been found inside a burnt-out van in an East Ayrshire village, with police treating the death as unexplained.

On Monday at around 12.05pm, emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle on fire in a layby on a single-track road in Newmilns.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place and inquiries into the full circumstances of the death are ongoing.

The area where the vehicle is found, on a single-track road between Priestland and Darvel in the Galston Moor area, is known locally as “Bonk Belt” or “Mast Walk”.

Detective inspector Craig Gilmour, of Police Scotland, said: “At this stage of our investigation, it is unclear why the van was parked in this layby or how it came to be on fire. It is vital anyone with information comes forward.

“The area is very picturesque and popular with walkers and dog walkers, and it’s thought a number of vehicles will have passed by the scene at the time.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around midday on Monday and may have seen a white van parked in a layby, or a van on fire, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask if you heard any loud noises, or any motorists with dashcam footage which could be of significance, to please get in touch”.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1615 of Monday June 24 2024.