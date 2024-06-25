Family ‘heartbroken’ after ‘much loved’ dad killed in Fife car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Family ‘heartbroken’ after ‘much loved’ dad killed in Fife car crash

By Press Association
Paul MacKenzie, 52, died after his car was involved in a crash near Inverkeithing, Fife (Police Scotland/PA)
A man who died after a car crash in Fife has been named by police.

Paul MacKenzie, of Inverkeithing, was involved in a crash on Wednesday June 19.

The 52-year-old was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf when the collision took place on the B981 at the junction on Clocklunie Road, between Crossgates and Inverkeithing, Fife.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of a much loved husband, father, brother and son.

“He will be missed always”.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw of Police Scotland added: “We continue to support Paul’s family at this difficult time and our investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“We would like to thank those witnesses who have spoken with officers already and continue to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage which may be able to assist our investigation to get in touch”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3103 of Wednesday, 19 June, 2024.