Four taken to hospital after fire in tenement building

Four people were taken to hospital after a tenement fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 22 people were evacuated from their homes after the fire broke out in a flat on the second floor of a two-storey building in Deanbrae Street, Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

Multiple emergency crews raced to the scene after the alarm was raised shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

Four occupants were taken to University Hospital Monklands in nearby Airdrie for treatment and it is understood firefighters were still at the address at 1pm checking the building had been made safe.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.53am on Wednesday to reports of a dwelling fire at Deanbrae Street, Uddingston.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and a height appliance where crews extinguished a fire affecting a property on the second floor of a two-storey tenement building.

“Crews safely evacuated 22 people from the building. Four casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transferred to University Hospital Monklands.

“We remain at the scene to dampen down any remaining hotspots.”